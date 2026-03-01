WORLD
First US troops killed in US-Israel strikes as Iran retaliates
Operation Epic Fury — the name the US gave to the joint US‑Israel attacks on Iran — has claimed three American soldiers' lives and wounded five more, while Iran launches wide‑ranging counterattacks across the Gulf amid escalating regional chaos.
"Three US service members have been killed in action, and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury," the Pentagon said / Reuters
March 1, 2026

Three members of the US military have been killed and five others wounded in the in the ongoing attacks against Iran, the Pentagon said Sunday, announcing the first American deaths in the joint US-Israeli attacks that killed Iran's supreme leader.

Iran launched a new round of retaliatory attacks across the Gulf on Sunday after vowing to avenge the slain Ali Khamenei, defying a threat from President Donald Trump to strike with unprecedented force.

As crowds gathered in Tehran, explosions rang out and the Israeli military announced it was again striking targets in the heart of the capital.

"Three US service members have been killed in action, and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury," the Pentagon said, adding several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions. "Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a "large-scale" attack on Sunday, and blasts were heard in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Manama, West Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with Israeli rescue services reporting at least nine people killed in the city of Beit Shemesh.

