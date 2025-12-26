WAR ON GAZA
Phase two of Gaza ceasefire expected to begin in early January: Israeli media
Israel’s Channel 13 says Washington has informed Israel and mediators that the next stage of the deal will soon begin
Palestinians stand inside a residential building damaged during the war, in Gaza City, on December 14 2025. / Reuters
December 26, 2025

Washington has told Israel and regional mediators that phase two of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is expected to begin early in the New Year, according to media reports.

Israel’s Channel 13 on Wednesday cited an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying: “US special envoy Steve Witkoff informed Israel and the mediators that the second phase of the Gaza agreement will begin in early January.”

According to Middle East Monitor, Channel 13 added that Israeli officials fear President Donald Trump could push ahead with the next phase without Gaza’s disarmament.

Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas agreed to a two-phase ceasefire on October 9 through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye under Trump’s sponsorship, though Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 400 Palestinians have since been killed amid Israeli violations and delays in moving to phase two.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
