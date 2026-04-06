Japan is preparing high-level talks with Iran as tensions escalate over the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday, signalling a diplomatic push to defuse a crisis threatening global energy supplies.
“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told parliament, vowing that Japan would “make every effort possible to restore peace” amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.
Energy fears drive diplomacy
The urgency reflects Japan’s deep reliance on Middle Eastern oil, with more than 90 percent of its crude imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical shipping lane now effectively restricted by Iran.
The disruption has already triggered supply concerns and sent energy prices soaring, raising fears of economic strain in Japan.
Tokyo, a key US ally that has traditionally maintained stable ties with Iran, has condemned Tehran’s blockade of the strait and its regional attacks, while stopping short of giving judgment on US-Israeli military aggression.
Domestic impact looms
At home, the government is weighing contingency measures, including possible calls for reduced gasoline and electricity use.
Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said officials would consider “all policy options” to manage the crisis while minimising the impact on citizens and the economy.