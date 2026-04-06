WAR ON IRAN
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Japan pushes for Iran talks as Hormuz crisis threatens energy lifeline
Tokyo races to ease tensions ahead of a US deadline, with soaring oil prices and supply fears putting pressure on its energy-dependent economy.
Japan pushes for Iran talks as Hormuz crisis threatens energy lifeline
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi informs the Japanese Parliament about the planned high-level talks with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz. / Reuters
April 6, 2026

Japan is preparing high-level talks with Iran as tensions escalate over the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday, signalling a diplomatic push to defuse a crisis threatening global energy supplies.

“We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time,” Takaichi told parliament, vowing that Japan would “make every effort possible to restore peace” amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Japan could consider Hormuz minesweeping if ceasefire reached, minister says

Energy fears drive diplomacy

The urgency reflects Japan’s deep reliance on Middle Eastern oil, with more than 90 percent of its crude imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical shipping lane now effectively restricted by Iran.

The disruption has already triggered supply concerns and sent energy prices soaring, raising fears of economic strain in Japan.

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Tokyo, a key US ally that has traditionally maintained stable ties with Iran, has condemned Tehran’s blockade of the strait and its regional attacks, while stopping short of giving judgment on US-Israeli military aggression.

RelatedTRT World - Gulf to Globe: Hormuz closure sends oil past $114 as experts warn of global growth shock

Domestic impact looms

At home, the government is weighing contingency measures, including possible calls for reduced gasoline and electricity use.

Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said officials would consider “all policy options” to manage the crisis while minimising the impact on citizens and the economy.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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