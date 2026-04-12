Oil prices have risen sharply in early trading after the US announced that it would blockade Iranian ports starting Monday, dealing a fresh blow to hopes of stability in global energy markets.

The move marks a major escalation in the conflict that began when the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on 28 February.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen about 7 percent per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has surged 8 percent per barrel.

Oil prices have swung wildly since the conflict began.

Brent crude was trading around $70 per barrel before the war started, later surging past $119 at its peak.

Markets showed cautious optimism on Friday as Brent slipped around one percent per barrel ahead of peace talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan.