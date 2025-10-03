Turkish consulate officials have made their first direct contact with Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla on its way to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
It is possible that the citizens could return to Türkiye on Saturday on a special flight, Oncu Keceli told reporters.
The officials are considering various alternatives for the swiftest and safest evacuation of those citizens, he said.
"Our consulate officials have been there for approximately eight hours and have had direct contact with our citizens for the first time.”
"According to initial information, there is no cause for concern regarding the general health of our citizens," Keceli added.
Stressing that the officials are working intensively to ensure the most efficient completion of this process, Keceli stated: "Our colleagues are following the situation with local authorities, and our coordination with the relevant authorities and institutions in Türkiye continues."
Emphasising that the Sumud Flotilla plays a crucial role in drawing global attention to the ongoing disaster in Gaza, he said: "We have closely followed developments regarding the flotilla since the first day of its organisation.”
"We were in contact with the flotilla's organising committee and participants from the very beginning."
The ministry meticulously followed the developments "on a 24/7 basis", Keceli underscored.
Stressing that they are in close coordination with the countries whose citizens are on the flotilla, Keceli said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also engaged in intensive phone diplomacy.
He added that the joint statement, which issued a strong warning to Israel not to endanger the lives of those on board, was secured as a result of these contacts.
"Our ships operating in the region, along with our search and rescue capabilities, were also present to contribute to the humanitarian aid mission," the spokesperson added.
Noting that hundreds of activists are currently being detained by Israel, including nearly 50 Turkish citizens, the official said, "Since some of our citizens have dual citizenship, it is impossible to provide an exact figure.”
"Our consulate officials immediately intervened after the boats were seized. They worked in coordination with the flotilla's lawyers and the embassies of other relevant countries.”
"We immediately tried to share the information obtained with the families of our citizens."
Stating that the Turkish citizens in the flotilla, along with activists from other countries, were disembarked at Ashdod Port on October 2, he noted: "Following administrative procedures there, they were gradually transferred to a detention centre in southern Israel."
When asked whether any countries had contacted Türkiye for assistance with the evacuation, he said, "Yes, they had."
He added: "As you know, in the past, we have provided extensive assistance to third countries for rescue and evacuation from various humanitarian crises and natural disasters.”
"This time as well, third countries contacted us. Within our means, we are ready to assist third-country nationals in leaving Israel."
Malaysian authorities contacted them on Friday with such a request, Keceli added, stating that they are doing everything possible regarding the matter.