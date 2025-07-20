An Israeli political source familiar with negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza said in a report on Saturday that Tel Aviv is, for the first time, conducting talks with Hamas on the possibility of ending the war.

“This negotiation is different from the ones that brought about the previous deals,” said the source, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

“While the previous deals dealt with the release of the hostages … this deal touches on the issue of ending the war. Therefore, everything is interconnected. This is a very complex deal,” he said.

The source added that a proposed agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire during which 10 living Israeli hostages would be released, and intensive negotiations on ending the war would begin.

He said the talks “touches on issues of how the war will end or continue, what will happen in Gaza and how all the hostages will be returned. Within the framework of the deal, there is an entire clause that deals with issues to be discussed regarding the end of the war. Both parties can add topics, and they will be discussed within the 60-day ceasefire.”

The source claimed that “the Israeli delegation embarked to Doha with a broad scope of action and a satisfactory mandate. There is enough flexibility to reach an agreement, without compromising on issues such as Israel's security needs.”

Ceasefire

Israeli media outlets, including the public broadcaster, KAN, reported on Friday that Israel is considering sending a second delegation to Doha if the Palestinian side agrees to discuss the deal’s details, amid mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

The proposals reportedly include a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 living hostages and 18 bodies would be released, with final negotiations on ending the war to resume during the truce.

Despite gaps on issues such as the mechanism for aid delivery and Israeli troop deployment, Israeli sources still see the deal as possible, according to the Israeli broadcaster.

US President Donald Trump announced late Friday that 10 hostages in Gaza would be released soon.