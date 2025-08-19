Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with China’s top diplomat on Tuesday in a sign of easing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours after a years-long standoff between the Asian powers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in India on Monday, is scheduled to hold talks with Modi and other leaders, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, about the disputed border in the Himalayan mountains.

Reducing the number of troops on the border and resuming some trade there is expected to be on the agenda.

China's top diplomat hails 'positive trend' in relations with India

Relations between China and India are on a "positive trend" towards cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, according to a readout of their meeting published Tuesday.

The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and they fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.

Related TRT Global - Explained: What, where and how of India-China border dispute

During talks on Monday with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Wang said the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats".

He pointed to the resumption of "dialogue at all levels" and "maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas" as evidence that bilateral ties were on a "positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation".

Wang is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.

‘Compromise at the highest political level’

India and China's decades-old border dispute worsened in 2020 after a deadly clash between their troops in the Ladakh region.

The chill in relations affected trade, diplomacy and air travel as both sides deployed tens of thousands of security forces in border areas.

Some progress has been made since then.

Last year, India and China agreed to a pact on border patrols and withdrew additional forces along some border areas.

Both countries continue to fortify their border by building roads and rail networks.

In recent months, the countries have increased official visits and discussed easing some trade restrictions, movement of citizens and visas for businesspeople. In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet.

Both sides are working to restore direct flights.

Related TRT Global - China's Wang Yi travels to India for border talks after 2020 clash

Last week, the spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said India and China were in discussions to restart trade through three points along their 3,488-kilometre (2,167-mile) border.

Manoj Joshi, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, said relations are still at an uneasy level of normalisation.