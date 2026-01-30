Hundreds of protesters gathered on Thursday in the Dutch city of Utrecht to denounce what they described as racist police violence after video footage surfaced showing an officer assaulting two Muslim women outside a busy shopping mall.

The protest, held in Vredenburg Square, followed a Monday incident near the Hoog Catharijne shopping centre in which a police officer was seen hitting one woman with a baton and kicking another in the stomach. The video, widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage across the Netherlands.

Demonstrators said the assault was not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of discrimination and excessive force.

“Racist violence happens systematically and repeatedly,” protesters said, demanding structural reforms within the police.

“Fascist police, stop the terror”