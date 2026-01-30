Hundreds of protesters gathered on Thursday in the Dutch city of Utrecht to denounce what they described as racist police violence after video footage surfaced showing an officer assaulting two Muslim women outside a busy shopping mall.
The protest, held in Vredenburg Square, followed a Monday incident near the Hoog Catharijne shopping centre in which a police officer was seen hitting one woman with a baton and kicking another in the stomach. The video, widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage across the Netherlands.
Demonstrators said the assault was not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of discrimination and excessive force.
“Racist violence happens systematically and repeatedly,” protesters said, demanding structural reforms within the police.
“Fascist police, stop the terror”
The rally called on Dutch police to publicly apologise to the victims, suspend the officer involved, and guarantee that similar incidents will not be repeated.
Chanting “No justice, no peace,” “No to racist police,” and “Fascist police, stop the terror,” the crowd later marched to the Paardenveld police station.
Dutch police confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched and said all available video footage will be reviewed. In a statement, police added that one of the women had been detained on suspicion of insulting an officer.
A police spokesperson acknowledged that the images had triggered “strong emotions and many questions,” particularly around racism, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
The women’s lawyer, Anis Boumanjal, told NOS that the officer made several racist remarks during the encounter, including telling one of the women, “You don’t belong in this country.” Boumanjal said both women sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
The case has intensified scrutiny of policing practices in the Netherlands and renewed debate over racism and accountability within law enforcement.