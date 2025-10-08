Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday was indicted in two cases of enforced disappearance tied to her government’s rule, prosecutors said.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal filed at least 10 formal charges against Hasina and 30 others after an investigation into forced disappearances during the tenure of her Awami League administration.

Hasina — removed from power following a mass uprising in August 2024 — is now living in India, prosecutors told reporters.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said formal charges were submitted against Hasina and her former defence adviser.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam added that some serving members of the military’s Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and the Rapid Action Battalion were also named. The tribunal has issued arrest warrants for all accused, including those still in service.

Commission’s findings

The indictments follow a probe by the interim administration’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance, which said it found preliminary evidence linking Hasina and senior security officials to cases of forced disappearance.