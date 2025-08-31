TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan discusses tech, investments with China's Xi at SCO
Türkiye and China also discussed enhancing cooperation through the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative.
Türkiye's Erdogan discusses tech, investments with China's Xi at SCO
Erdogan stressed the need for balanced and sustainable trade. / AA
August 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss bilateral relations during a summit in China’s port city of Tianjin.

Sunday’s meeting took place on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, with both sides focusing on trade, investment, and regional stability.

President Erdogan said economic ties must be reinforced through sustainable and balanced investments, adding that trade alone could not ensure long-term stability.

“Bilateral trade should be supported by investments to ensure balance and sustainability; there is enormous potential in digital technologies, energy, health, and tourism, and increasing coordination among Chinese companies to invest in Türkiye would be beneficial,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan urges world to pursue peace, justice and cooperation in his article
RECOMMENDED

Keeping mechanisms active

President Erdogan also stressed for greater alignment between Türkiye’s Middle Corridor initiative and China’s Belt and Road project to enhance regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to keep consultation mechanisms active, maintaining regular dialogue and institutional cooperation to consolidate their partnership.

Stressing the strategic ties between Ankara and Beijing, Erdogan reaffirmed his support for the “One China” policy.

The leaders also reviewed international crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and possible joint steps regarding Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles