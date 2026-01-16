Two Lebanese have been killed in Israeli air strikes that targeted the Tyre and Nabatieh districts in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The ministry said on Friday that an Israeli strike earlier in the day targeted a small truck in the town of Mansouri, in the Tyre district, killing one person.

A separate Israeli strike overnight targeted a car in the town of Mayfadoun, in the Nabatieh district, killing another person, the ministry added.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an ambulance, operated by the Islamic Risala Scout Association, transported a wounded person to a hospital after the strike that targeted the small truck in Mansouri.