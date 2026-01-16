Two Lebanese have been killed in Israeli air strikes that targeted the Tyre and Nabatieh districts in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
The ministry said on Friday that an Israeli strike earlier in the day targeted a small truck in the town of Mansouri, in the Tyre district, killing one person.
A separate Israeli strike overnight targeted a car in the town of Mayfadoun, in the Nabatieh district, killing another person, the ministry added.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an ambulance, operated by the Islamic Risala Scout Association, transported a wounded person to a hospital after the strike that targeted the small truck in Mansouri.
Separately, the agency said an Israeli drone was flying at a very low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs.
A ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon since November 2024, after more than a year of attacks that killed more than 4,000 people and injured 17,000 others against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza.
The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military occupation at five border outposts.