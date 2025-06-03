WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Killing mechanism': Israel killed over 100 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza — Hamas
Hamas condemns the Israeli aid distribution mechanism, accusing it of turning food access into a life-threatening act.
'Killing mechanism': Israel killed over 100 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza — Hamas
The group appealed to the UN to intervene to stop the “killing mechanism” and to open humanitarian corridors. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

At least 102 Palestinian civilians have been killed and 490 wounded while seeking humanitarian aid from Israeli-designated centres in Gaza in eight days, Hamas said.

Israeli forces opened fire early on Tuesday on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid at a distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza, leaving 27 people dead and more than 90 people injured.

“The mechanism that degrades human dignity turned food-seeking into a deadly risk that could cost one’s life,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group appealed to the UN to intervene to stop the “killing mechanism” and to open humanitarian corridors under international oversight, without Israeli control.

Israel has crafted a plan to establish four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, which Israeli media say aims to evacuate Palestinians from northern Gaza into the south.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, Israel’s aid distribution plan seeks to turn the territory’s north into a “completely depopulated area.”

The mechanism was opposed by the international community and the UN, which came as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution through UN channels.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime': UN
RECOMMENDED

Refusing ceasefire

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Over 40% of dialysis patients in Gaza dead amid Israel's carnage — UN

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law