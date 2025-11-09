Myanmar's military said on Sunday it was demolishing nearly 150 buildings in a crackdown on a notorious internet scam compound bordering Thailand — including a gym, a spa and a karaoke parlour.

Sprawling fraud factories have boomed in war-torn Myanmar's loosely governed border regions, housing workers targeting unsuspecting internet users with romance and business cons worth tens of billions of dollars annually.

Many workers are trafficked into the internet sweatshops, but others go willingly to the compounds, which are often furnished with luxury amenities for criminal bosses and their high-earning staff.

Last month, Myanmar's military announced a raid on the infamous scam centre KK Park — discovering more than 2,000 scammers and sending 1,500 people fleeing over the border to Thailand.

In an update in the state newspaper, The Global New Light of Myanmar, the junta said it found 148 buildings, including dormitories, a four-floor hospital and a two-storey karaoke complex.

"101 buildings have been demolished, and the remaining 47 buildings are in progress," said the newspaper.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the claims, but locals in Myanmar and over the border in Thailand have reported hearing intermittent explosions since the Myanmar military raid began.