There was a time when American exceptionalism was asserted with the quiet confidence of the righteous. A “shining city on a hill,” it was called, as though constitutional design had bestowed upon the United States a permanent moral altitude.

That hill has since been exposed beneath the weight of executive aggrandisement, institutional inertia, and jurisprudential mythmaking.

What remains is still exceptional, though not in the sense originally portrayed.

America is exceptional in its embrace of practices widely rejected by other liberal democracies: presidents cloaked in immunity, elections auctioned to the highest bidder, courts impotent before clear illegality, and a foundational document so enshrined it resists not only amendment but introspection.

The presidency of George W. Bush strained the Constitution. The presidency of Donald J. Trump has shattered its illusions.

We now know what too many suspected but were too polite to say aloud: the US Constitution, as interpreted and administered, is not a sturdy bulwark against tyranny.

It is, in key respects, a parchment promise animated by custom and goodwill, both of which vanish precisely when they are most needed.

Among the gravest shortcomings is the problem of executive discretion. Under the current structure, prosecutorial authority, the veto power, the pardon, and unilateral control over foreign affairs remain largely unchecked.

These powers, when exercised in bad faith, still benefit from the aura of constitutional legitimacy, despite the fact that no other serious democracy tolerates such unilateralism.

The US Supreme Court ruling that a sitting president enjoys near-total immunity for official acts has essentially elevated the presidency to that of a regency.

This is not constitutionalism; it is monarchy in civilian dress.

A global outlier

No other mature democracy indulges in such legal fantasy.

In Germany, the Basic Law subjects even the Chancellor’s official acts to constitutional scrutiny.

In South Africa, the Constitutional Court has ruled decisively that the President must account for violations of the Constitution. In France, sitting presidents are not beyond the reach of the courts.

In the US, however, the most powerful elected official on the planet may incite insurrection , obstruct justice, or sabotage lawful institutions under the convenient cloak of executive privilege—and remain untouchable.

If the Trump ruling has accomplished anything, it is to clarify what legal scholars have whispered for years: the US Constitution is not a self-executing restraint.

It is an invitation to self-restraint, drafted in an era when its authors presumed that officeholders would possess a virtue equal to the power they wielded. That assumption has collapsed, and the edifice built upon it is now visibly crumbling.

To restore constitutional governance, the prosecutorial function must be insulated from executive interference. It is incompatible with the rule of law that a sitting president may direct, suppress, or manipulate prosecutions for political purposes.

Other countries have long since recognised this danger. In Italy and South Korea , independent prosecutors have brought down sitting and former heads of state.

In the US, by contrast, the Justice Department is viewed not as a check on the executive, but as a weapon of convenience—useful when needed, disposable when not.

This pattern of deference extends to foreign affairs. The political question doctrine and the state secrets doctrine have metastasised into a kind of blanket immunity for executive action abroad.

Presidents may unilaterally withdraw from treaties, refuse to comply with international obligations, and even authorise acts bordering on torture or violations of jus cogens norms, all without judicial oversight.

The deference is so absolute that courts routinely decline to hear cases even where credible allegations of genocide, torture, or unlawful warfare are at stake.

This posture finds no parallel in other democracies.