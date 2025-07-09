Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, but remain caught up in a complex mix of demands. Diplomatic efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt are intensifying, though key issues like hostages, military withdrawal, and humanitarian aid access continue to delay a comprehensive agreement.

Here’s the latest on what’s happening.

Diplomatic progress and key meetings

A notable development occurred when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a 90-minute meeting in Washington to discuss a potential ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

This meeting followed a Qatari delegation's engagement with senior White House officials, marking a renewed diplomatic momentum.

According to Sky News, a message was conveyed to Hamas through Dr Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American intermediary, assuring them that Trump would prevent Israel from restarting the conflict.

This assurance appears to have convinced Hamas that the US would intervene to prevent Israel from unilaterally resuming hostilities. However, the final agreement hinges on the resolution of the presence of Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

The proposed framework includes a 60-day truce, humanitarian aid access, and a phased release of hostages and prisoners. Hamas has expressed readiness to commence talks immediately, contingent on guarantees regarding the cessation of Israeli military operations post-truce.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has indicated that talks are nearing resolution, with only one major issue unresolved.

Netanyahu stressed that the offensive in Gaza will continue until the Hamas’s military and governance capabilities are dismantled.

Hostage release and military withdrawals