Hamas has said the Palestinian people have the right to govern their land and as long as the Israeli occupation continues, they will not lay down their arms.

The head of the Hamas' offices in the diaspora, Khaled Meshaal, said that no political system could be imposed on them from outside.

Hamas, on Sunday, shared a video from Meshaal’s speech at a ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt honouring Palestinian prisoners who were released and exiled as part of a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement with Israel.

"Gaza belongs only to its people; neither Gaza nor the West Bank's people will exchange their homeland for anywhere else," he said.

‘Palestine has no alternative’