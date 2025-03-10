WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestine won't accept foreign rule, won't be disarmed: Hamas
Hamas' senior official Khaled Meshaal stressed the importance of unity and resistance for Palestine’s future against Israeli occupation.
00:00
Palestine won't accept foreign rule, won't be disarmed: Hamas
Hamas warns of a conspiracy to exile Palestinians and urges unity to protect Gaza. / AA
March 10, 2025

Hamas has said the Palestinian people have the right to govern their land and as long as the Israeli occupation continues, they will not lay down their arms.

The head of the Hamas' offices in the diaspora, Khaled Meshaal, said that no political system could be imposed on them from outside.

Hamas, on Sunday, shared a video from Meshaal’s speech at a ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt honouring Palestinian prisoners who were released and exiled as part of a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement with Israel.

"Gaza belongs only to its people; neither Gaza nor the West Bank's people will exchange their homeland for anywhere else," he said.

‘Palestine has no alternative’

RECOMMENDED

Meshaal underlined that Palestinians in Israeli-besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank will remain strongly attached to their land.

"Palestine has no alternative other than Palestine. While our respect for Arab and Islamic countries remains, nothing can replace our homeland," he said.

Meshaal pointed out that Palestine will be governed solely by its people and no foreign political system will be imposed.

He highlighted the importance of national unity in facing the challenges that Palestine is encountering and called on the Arab world to stand by the Palestinian people.

He noted that Gaza is facing a major conspiracy, with attempts to force the population into exile by starving them.

"The future of Gaza, its governance, its weapons, and the strength of its resistance are under threat," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices