Russia reports drone interceptions near capital as Ukraine sanctions target Moscow’s war industry
Russia says it intercepted 24 Ukrainian drones near Moscow on the same day Ukraine signed new sanctions targeting Russia’s military-industrial sector.
Flames and smoke rise after a reported Ukrainian drone strike in a Russian-controlled area, on January 1, 2026. / Reuters Archive
January 4, 2026

Russia claimed on Sunday that it shot down 24 Ukrainian drones flying towards the country’s capital Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

“Emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell,” he added. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s claim.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry claimed its air defences shot down 123 Ukrainian drones in overnight strikes, and on Sunday morning, 11 of which were downed over Moscow and the surrounding region.

Zelenskyy signs new sanctions decree

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, claiming that they are involved in supplying Russia's military industry.

A statement by the presidential office said the decree enacted a decision of the National Security and Defence Council, and that the majority of those sanctioned are citizens and residents of Russia.

“These are individuals and companies linked to servicing Russia’s state defence order and to the activities of its military-industrial complex,” the statement said.

It said they include enterprises and their executives producing and supplying communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics products for “Russia’s military-industrial complex and security agencies.”

“Sanctions have been imposed on industrial enterprises in Russia’s chemical, extractive, and metallurgical sectors, as well as in its fuel and energy complex,” the statement added.

Ukraine, the readout said, will continue working with its partners to synchronise its sanctions within “partner jurisdictions.” “Some of these listings will be reflected in the 20th sanctions package of the European Union, which is currently being prepared.”

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
