Russia claimed on Sunday that it shot down 24 Ukrainian drones flying towards the country’s capital Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

“Emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell,” he added. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s claim.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry claimed its air defences shot down 123 Ukrainian drones in overnight strikes, and on Sunday morning, 11 of which were downed over Moscow and the surrounding region.

Zelenskyy signs new sanctions decree

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, claiming that they are involved in supplying Russia's military industry.