CLIMATE
2 min read
Wildfires kill several, force hundreds to evacuate in South Korea
In addition to the fires that began in Sancheong County, wildfires broke out in several other areas across the country, with 16 instances reported on Saturday alone.
00:00
Wildfires kill several, force hundreds to evacuate in South Korea
Helicopters try to extinguish a fire after a wildfire broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong on March 22, 2025. / AFP
March 22, 2025

At least three firefighters and a public servant have been killed in a wildfire in South Korea, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in southeastern regions, authorities have said.

The fire, which began in Sancheong county on Friday afternoon, prompted the deployment of 304 personnel, along with 20 helicopters, according to South Korea's Interior Ministry on Saturday.

More than 200 residents in 15 southern villages have been told to evacuate, it added.

"Four people – three firefighters and one public servant – have been confirmed to be dead," a fire agency official said.

Wildfires occurred in several other areas across the country, with 16 instances reported on Saturday alone, according to the Korea Forest Service.

RelatedRescue efforts continue after deadly South Korean construction fire

The Interior Ministry later declared a state of emergency in Ulsan and North and South Gyeongsang provinces, due to "the extensive damage caused by simultaneous wildfires across the country".

The forest agency has issued "severe" fire warnings, its highest level, in 12 locations, including North and South Gyeongsang provinces, Busan and Daejeon.

RECOMMENDED

Sancheong, in South Gyeongsang province, is about 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Sections of the highways in the region have been closed as a safety measure, according to local reports.

Choi Sang-mok, South Korea's acting president, told relevant agencies to "mobilise all available equipment and personnel to quickly extinguish" the fire, his office said.

Some types of extreme weather have a well-established link with climate crises, such as heat waves or heavy rainfall.

Other phenomena such as forest fires, droughts, snowstorms and tropical storms can result from a combination of complex factors.

RelatedSouth Korean wildfire destroys dozens of homes, forces thousands to flee

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu