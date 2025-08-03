Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that Islamabad and Tehran have agreed to sign a free trade agreement to strengthen their trade relations during the visit of Iranian President Pezeshkian.

Pakistan and Iran called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israel's "expansionist agenda" to bring stability to the region.

The call was made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the capital, Islamabad, on Sunday.

"No more words, but swift action is required to stop the killing of newborns, children, and women in Gaza, where not even a single street is safe for them," Sharif told a joint news conference.

He observed that Israel was using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians, where "every hour," children, women, and even newborns are dying because of the unavailability of water and food.

"The whole Islamic world and the civilised countries must stop this genocide; otherwise, history will not forgive us," Sharif said.

Sharing a similar view, Pezeshkian said that Israel has long been destabilising the whole region by attacking Lebanon and Syria and is now committing genocide in Gaza.

A regional and global consensus, including an alliance of the Islamic world, is essential to counter the "Zionist state's expansionist agenda," he added.

Kashmir

The Iranian leader thanked Pakistan and its people for their support during his country's 12-day war against Israel.

Sharif, in return, reiterated Pakistan's support for Iran's right to attain nuclear capability for "peaceful objectives and in accordance with the UN charter."