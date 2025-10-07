The first round of talks between Hamas and mediators on a Gaza ceasefire has ended in Egypt "amid a positive atmosphere", Egyptian state-linked media reported.
Al-Qahera News said the discussions took place in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh and would resume later in the day.
An Israeli delegation also arrived in the city on Monday for indirect negotiations.
The talks focus on a proposal by US President Donald Trump for a long-term ceasefire and a prisoner–hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas.
'Positive atmosphere'
Sources cited by Egyptian outlets said the meetings between mediators and Hamas were constructive and helped set a roadmap for the current round of discussions.
Hamas representatives reportedly told mediators that continued Israeli bombardment in Gaza posed a major challenge to progress on the prisoner exchange.
Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel began on Monday evening, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.
The negotiations aim to create the conditions for implementing Trump’s plan, which was unveiled last week.
Trump cites 'significant progress'
Speaking at the White House late Monday, Trump said he believed "great progress" had been made toward reaching an agreement on Gaza.
"I think things are going very well regarding the Gaza deal," he told reporters, adding that Hamas had been "acting very well" and had agreed to "important things."
He described the plan as "an amazing deal that everyone agrees on", saying that all sides were working towards its completion.
Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "positive" about the proposal and that he had also spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was "pushing hard for a Gaza deal."