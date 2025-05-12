A group of around 59 white South Africans have arrived for resettlement in the United States after President Donald Trump granted them refugee status as victims of what he called a "genocide."

"Welcome to the land of the free," Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau said as he greeted the South Africans, several of whom were waving small American flags, at Dulles Airport in Virginia following their flight from Johannesburg.

"We're sending a clear message that the United States really rejects the egregious persecution of people on the basis of race in South Africa," Landau said.

Speaking at the White House shortly before the group's arrival, Trump, who is expected to meet with South African leaders next week, said the Afrikaners were fleeing a "terrible situation" back home.

Trump, whose tycoon ally Elon Musk was born in South Africa, said white farmers were being killed in the country and repeated an allegation of "genocide" that has been widely dismissed as absurd.

"It's a terrible situation taking place," the president said. "So we've essentially extended citizenship to those people to escape from that violence and come here."

Those being resettled just "happen to be white, but whether they're white or black makes no difference to me," Trump said.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office, but is making an exception for the Afrikaners despite Pretoria's insistence that they do not face persecution in their homeland.

'They don't fit that bill'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed claims Afrikaners were being persecuted and said he recently told Trump what he is being told about their situation "is not true."

"A refugee is someone who has to leave their country out of fear of political persecution, religious persecution, or economic persecution," Ramaphosa said. "And they don't fit that bill."

"We're the only country on the continent where the colonizers came to stay and we have never driven them out of our country," he added at a forum in Abidjan.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola also scoffed at claims that white Afrikaners face persecution or are being targeted for murder.

Most victims of killings in South Africa are young black men in urban areas, according to official data.