Elite US university Harvard was hit with a $2.2 billion freeze in federal funding after rejecting a list of sweeping demands over Gaza protests and other issues.

The university had made public a letter to students and staff on Monday defying a call for changes to its governance, hiring practices and admissions policy from the administration of President Donald Trump.

"Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges — that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws," Trump's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said in a statement.

Earlier, university President Alan Garber said in a letter to the school's community on Monday that while some of the Trump administration's demands "are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard." That includes a demand to "audit" the views of the student body, faculty, and staff and "reduce the power" of certain individuals because of their ideological views.

Garber said the administration has been informed through the university's attorneys that Harvard will not accept the agreement it proposed and "will not negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."

The Trump administration's proposal, he said, "threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge."

"No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," said Garber.

"We proceed now, as always, with the conviction that the fearless and unfettered pursuit of truth liberates humanity—and with faith in the enduring promise that America's colleges and universities hold for our country and our world," he added.

Universities targeted over Gaza

Harvard's defiance comes as the Trump administration seeks to force schools across the country to eliminate diversity programmes and restrict student-led pro-Palestine protests.

An April 11 letter sent by senior Trump administration officials to Harvard laid out a proposal for the school to adopt in order to "maintain Harvard's financial relationship with the federal government."