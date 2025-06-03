WORLD
2 min read
Kim Moon-soo accepts defeat in South Korea's presidential election
The conservative candidate congratulated the liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung on his election victory.
Kim Moon-soo accepts defeat in South Korea's presidential election
Supporters of Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of South Korea's Democratic Party, react as they stand outside the National Assembly. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

South Korea’s conservative presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has conceded defeat in the June 3 snap election.

Kim told a press conference early on Wednesday that he had congratulated his opponent, liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, on his election victory.

A president’s duty

Minutes earlier, Lee in his victory speech said that he would not forget the duty of a president to unite the people.

RelatedTRT Global - South Korean court sets date for Yoon Suk-yeol impeachment ruling

Lee, speaking to his supporters gathered outside parliament, also said he would find a way for the country to coexist with North Korea by means of dialogue and communication.

Political sea change

RECOMMENDED

Lee led with more than 85 percent of the votes counted in Tuesday’s snap presidential election, six months to the day after he evaded military cordons to vote against a shock martial law decree.

Lee’s victory stands to usher in a political sea change in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, after the backlash against the martial law brought down Yoon Suk-yeol, the conservative outsider who narrowly beat Lee in the 2022 election.

Nearly 80 percent of South Korea’s 44.39 million eligible voters cast their ballots, the highest turnout for a presidential election in the country since 1997, with Lee terming the polls “judgment day” against Yoon’s martial law and the PPP’s failure to distance itself from that decision.

RelatedTRT Global - Exit polls show Lee Jae-Myung leading as polls close in South Korea

Preliminary vote tallies and exit polls by the country’s major broadcasters had Lee defeating Kim by comfortable margins.

A joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, which has in previous elections mostly been in line with the final results, put Lee on 51.7 percent and Kim on 39.3 percent.

A separate survey by broadcaster JTBC put Lee on 50.6 percent and Kim on 39.4 percent. Channel A also predicted a Lee win by similar margins. Reuters has not independently confirmed the results of the surveys.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law