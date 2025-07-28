WORLD
2 min read
Yemen’s Houthis launch new phase of ‘naval blockade’ against Israel
The statement called on "all companies to immediately cease dealings with Israeli ports as of the time this statement is issued”.
Yemen’s Houthis launch new phase of ‘naval blockade’ against Israel
FILE PHOTO: The Houthis in Yemen are approaching a ship. / AA
July 28, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Sunday that it has decided to “escalate” its military operations and has begun implementing the fourth phase of the “naval blockade” against Israel, in response to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza.

In a statement issued by the group's armed forces, the Houthis have declared that this phase "includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality or the location that can be reached by our armed forces”.

It has warned that their ships "may be targeted regardless of their destination, in any location accessible to our missiles or drones”.

The group also urged "all countries, if they wish to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to stop its aggression and lift the siege on Gaza. No free person on this earth can accept what is happening”.

RECOMMENDED

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since Israeli forces resumed attacks on the Gaza in March, after two months of a shaky ceasefire.​​​​​​​

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 59,800 victims have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

RelatedTRT Global - Houthis claim another missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment