US President Donald Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, starting with the largest, if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

"If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

He posted the threat at 7.44 pm US Eastern Time (2344GMT), meaning he provided a deadline until late Monday.

He did not specify which plant he was referring to as the largest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran would show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure came under attack.

Trump previously told PBS he deliberately avoided targeting power plants in Tehran because it would cause years of damage and "trauma" to the civilian population. The threat marks a significant escalation in his rhetoric.