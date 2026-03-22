WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Strait of Hormuz not opened in 48 hours
Iran earlier said it would show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure came under attack.
Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Strait of Hormuz not opened in 48 hours
He posted the threat at 7.44 pm US Eastern Time (2344GMT), meaning he provided a deadline until late Monday. / AP
March 22, 2026

US President Donald Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, starting with the largest, if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

"If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

He posted the threat at 7.44 pm US Eastern Time (2344GMT), meaning he provided a deadline until late Monday.

He did not specify which plant he was referring to as the largest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran would show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure came under attack.

Trump previously told PBS he deliberately avoided targeting power plants in Tehran because it would cause years of damage and "trauma" to the civilian population. The threat marks a significant escalation in his rhetoric.

RECOMMENDED

Strait of Hormuz

Since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Iran has effectively closed the strait in retaliation.

Around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the strait during peacetime, with the closure sending countries reliant on the shipping lane scrambling for alternative routes and tapping reserves.

The hit to supplies from the Gulf has caused fuel prices to spike worldwide, threatening governments with widespread inflation the longer the war continues.

The US military said earlier on Saturday that it had damaged an Iranian bunker housing weapons threatening oil and gas shipments in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement appeared designed to calm the concerns of energy markets and of Washington's sceptical international allies, more than 20 of whom issued a statement vowing to back efforts to reopen the key sea lane.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Former FBI director Robert Mueller dies aged 81
Gulf states may ‘take action’ as Iran war risks wider escalation: Turkish top diplomat
Türkiye slams Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank, warns of threat to two-state solution
Europe, Canada decry increasing illegal Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank
Cuba rejects US fuel request for embassy in Havana, exposes contradictions of Washington’s oil ban
Illegal Israeli settlers boast of attacks against Palestinians in WhatsApp group
US confirms troops on ground in Nigeria in renewed push against militants
President Erdogan shares hope Nowruz brings peace across Middle East
'Celebration turned into grief': Kashmir's historic Jama Masjid shut for Eid prayers again
Russian drone strike leaves Ukraine's Chernihiv fully without power
Japanese tech investor SoftBank to build $33B power plant for AI data centres in US
Bangladesh seeks $2 billion in loans to tackle energy security amid Middle East war
Multiple casualties as massive fire engulfs South Korean car plant
Israel is using torture as 'collective vengeance' against Palestinians, UN expert says
US considers special operation to secure Iran’s uranium: report