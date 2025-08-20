WAR ON GAZA
Israel to purchase US aerial refuelling tankers with $500M paid by US
Washington provides its ally Israel with billions of dollars each year to purchase American weapons and equipment.
Ex-US envoy to UN Nikki Haley signs Israeli artillery shell during on May 28, 2024 [Office of member of Knesset, Danny Danon] / Public domain
August 20, 2025

Israel plans to buy two Boeing-made KC-46 military aerial refuelling tankers in a $500 million deal to be financed with US military support, the Israeli Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday that it would sign the contract with the US government once an Israeli ministerial committee for defence procurement grants its approval.

The US government oversees foreign military sales and transfers to other nations.

The military already operates four Boeing-made KC-46 aerial tankers, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ministry Director General Amir Baram said in the statement that the aircraft would strengthen the military's long-range strategic capabilities, enabling it to operate farther afield with greater force and with increased scope.

Israel used such aerial refuelling tankers during its 12-day air war against Iran in June.

The statement said the contract would include equipping the planes with Israeli systems, which it did not specify.

Washington provides its ally Israel with billions of dollars each year to purchase American weapons and equipment.

"The contract's scope is estimated at approximately half a billion USD (US dollars) and is funded through US aid," the ministry statement said.

Recently, some US Republicans and Democrats have questioned whether the government should continue giving Israel military support, citing its genocide in Gaza and concerns over whether taxpayer dollars might be better spent on domestic priorities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
