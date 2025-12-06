Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye will continue efforts to advance an immediate Gaza peace plan and bring the deepening humanitarian tragedy to an end.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, Fidan said Ankara is committed to pursuing “concrete and practical steps” for Gaza.

“There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” he said on Saturday. “But Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”

Fidan said their determination to implement the mechanisms that will ensure coordination in advancing the peace agreement continues, adding that close dialogue is ongoing in this regard.

“As we meet with our friends and partners in the region, as well as our American and European friends, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the peace plan for Gaza is put into action as soon as possible and that this humanitarian tragedy comes to an end,” he said.