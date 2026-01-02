EUROPE
2 min read
Ukraine orders mass evacuation of children in two frontline regions as Russian advances intensify
Millions have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine since the war started in 2022.
Ukraine orders mass evacuation of children in two frontline regions as Russian advances intensify
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv. / Reuters
January 2, 2026

Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of thousands of children and their parents from frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where Russian troops have been advancing.

"Due to the difficult security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children and their parents from 44 frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Friday on Telegram.

The evacuations, Kuleba said, were also ongoing in the northern Chernigiv region, which borders Moscow-allied Belarus and has been the target of Russian shelling.

"In total, 150,000 people have been evacuated from frontline areas to safer regions since June 1. Among them are nearly 18,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility," Kuleba said.

RelatedTRT World - Territorial integrity, Zaporizhzhia plant non-negotiable: Zelenskyy
RECOMMENDED

Moscow's forces, who started military offensives against Ukraine in February 2022, have been grinding their way through the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Russian advances have been rarer than in the embattled east, but have accelerated in recent months.

In recent months, Russia has claimed to have captured new settlements in both regions.

In September 2022, Russia claimed to have officially annexed the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson regions, although it did not claim full military control of all of them.

RelatedTRT World - Ukrainian drone strike kills at least 20 people in Kherson region: Russia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends