WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine vows to hold out against Russia as Trump halts US military aid
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal says Kiev is negotiating with European partners and hopes to reopen talks with the US.
00:00
Ukraine vows to hold out against Russia as Trump halts US military aid
"We will do everything to hold out," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a press conference in Kiev. / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
March 4, 2025

Ukraine said it would do everything it could to hold out in the face of the Russian offensive after Donald Trump decided to halt vital United States military support to Kiev.

The US president suspended military aid to Kiev days after a public clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

"We will do everything to hold out," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a press conference in Kiev.

Washington has been Ukraine's most important military backer since Russia launched its military campaign in February 2022, with Shmygal saying US assistance in the form of air defence and intelligence exchanges had saved "thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives".

Ukraine said it was in talks with Europe on filling the gap and wanted to negotiate with Trump over the arms halt.

"We are discussing options with our European partners, and of course, we are not overlooking the possibility of negotiations with our American counterparts," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on X.

Shmygal said: "Ukraine is absolutely determined to continue cooperation with the US."

That includes signing an aborted deal to give the United States preferential access to Ukraine's minerals and natural resources, he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine's Zelenskyy made 'worst statement' about war with Russia, says Trump
RECOMMENDED

Search of security guarantees

Zelenskyy, who was yet to comment publicly on the halt of aid, went to Washington to sign that deal before it was scrapped after his showdown with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Laying out the importance of US support, Shmygal said on Tuesday that security guarantees from Washington were critical for both Ukraine and Europe.

"We need and ask for concrete security guarantees, both from the United States of America and from Europe and from the G7 countries. This is existentially important not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union, for the European continent," he said.

Shmygal said one of the most critical affected areas could be supplies of Patriot air defence systems and ammunition.

"Patriot systems are the only system so far that is capable of fighting Russian ballistic missiles," he said.

Ukraine spent months earlier in the war pleading with Washington and its allies to send Patriot batteries to the country to better defend its skies and cities from waves of Russian aerial attacks.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine is ready to sign minerals deal with US: Zelenskyy

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation