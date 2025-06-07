Pakistan has criticised India for dismissing Donald Trump's role in brokering a truce during recent clashes that US President maintains threatened to escalate into a nuclear conflict before US mediation.

"I don't know why they (India) want to rob President Trump of this victory, the role that he played… I believe that the United States should be celebrated," Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's former foreign minister and a coalition partner in Pakistan's government, told media in Washington DC on Friday.

Bhutto-Zardari was responding to a question regarding India's denial that Trump brokered a truce during a four-day conflict between India and Pakistan (from May 7-10), which became the most serious military crisis in decades between the two rival nuclear states of South Asia.

Trump has repeatedly mentioned his efforts, praising Pakistani and Indian leaders for agreeing to a ceasefire after his trade-leveraged intervention.

New Delhi denies Trump's truce role, while Islamabad credits the US leader.

Indian lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation in Washington DC, has firmly denied Trump's role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

Tharoor said that India never sought third-party mediation.

However, Bhutto-Zardari — who was in the US as part of Pakistan's broad engagement campaign to present its perspective on the recent increase in tensions with India and counter New Delhi’s diplomatic efforts — sought to commend Trump's role in halting the conflict.

"For five days, they (Trump and his team) were up all night trying to resolve the crisis… The common decency is to appreciate and acknowledge what they've done. What I am more concerned about is that … the Indian government is worried about the political blowback."