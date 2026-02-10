Saudi Arabia has urged Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately halt what it called grave and ongoing violations against civilians, as international scrutiny intensifies over atrocities in the Darfur region.

The call was made late on Monday during an interactive session in Geneva following a briefing by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on the deteriorating human rights situation in and around Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Turk told the session that responsibility for the “atrocities” committed in Al Fasher lies “entirely” with the RSF and their allies and backers, citing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In a statement delivered by Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila, Riyadh condemned RSF assaults on Al Fasher in October 2025.

It denounced what it described as criminal attacks on health facilities, aid convoys, and civilian sites that killed dozens of displaced people, including women and children.

Related TRT World - Sudan's RSF responsible for 'preventable' atrocity crimes in Al Fasher: UN rights chief

‘Comply with international humanitarian law’