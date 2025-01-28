The government of Mali is clamping down on an unlikely foe: Barrick Gold, the world’s second-biggest gold mining corporation from Canada.

Operating in 18 countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas, Barrick is no stranger to controversy. From underreporting profits and tax evasion to rapes and killings , it has faced accusations of gross misconduct of all kinds in many countries around the world.

But the mining company’s mounting problems in Mali – a landlocked country in West Africa known for its vast natural resources and dire poverty – are of extreme, unusual nature.

Earlier this month, Barrick suspended operations in the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex, the second-largest of the 13 gold mines it operates worldwide, after the Malian government confiscated three tonnes of the yellow metal worth $245 million and moved it to a custodial bank in the capital city of Bamako.

The Barrick CEO cannot set foot in Mali because of an outstanding arrest warrant over money laundering charges. Four of its executives continue to languish behind bars for almost two months.

The tussle between the Malian government and the Canadian mining company is being viewed as a reflection of the upsurge in pan-Africanism in the region – especially the Sahel states – that seeks to push back against Western influence on the resource-rich continent.

“What's going on in Mali is also going on across the region, in countries like Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ivory Coast. There’s this backlash… this upsurge of resource nationalism, especially with the military governments in the alliance of Sahel states,” Owen Schalk, a Canadian researcher and the co-author of Canada’s Long Fight Against Democracy, tells TRT World.

The Alliance of Sahel States is a mutual defence pact signed recently by Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso following successful military coups in each of the three West African countries between 2020 and 2023.

Each of these military takeovers has been anti-Western in character and filled with fiery anti-colonial rhetoric, Owen says.

“They’ve come to power (by) speaking about pan-Africanism. They’re often harking back to… left-wing nationalist figures who challenged the Western presence there,” he says.

Kathy du Plessis, a Barrick spokesperson, declined to comment.

Russia: alternative military partner

The government in Burkina Faso recently nationalised gold mines in an apparent attempt to exert greater control over their natural resources.

Similarly, the government in Niger took away the mining rights to one of the world’s largest uranium reserves from a French state-owned nuclear fuels company. The country supplies a quarter of the EU’s demand for the metal.

Niger also kicked out US troops , deployed as part of a counterterrorism mission, as the country’s new leadership continued cultivating Russia as an alternative military partner .

According to Kyle Hiebert, a researcher and a former deputy editor of the Africa Conflict Monitor, Russia has “displaced” former colonial ruler France as the “preferred benefactor” of Mali’s junta regime that, with some public support, overthrew the civilian government a few years ago.

French forces were stationed in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gabon, Ivory Coast and Senegal until 2022. But Djibouti and Gabon are now the only two countries with a continuing French presence. The other nations have ended military agreements with France amid demands for greater national sovereignty, resulting in reduced influence of the former colonial power.

After showing UN peacekeepers the door upon assuming power in Mali, the military reportedly brought in the Wagner Group , the private military company controlled until 2023 by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former close ally of President Vladimir Putin, who was killed in a plane crash in 2024.

Hiebert says the group has now been “rebranded as Russia’s Africa Corps”, with its connections being “formalised within bilateral relations” between Moscow and African countries.

The resource-for-protection model is apparently thriving across West Africa as the Russian group protects mining sites and trains local security forces.

The new mining code

Barrick has not been the only Canadian mining company to get the short end of the stick in Mali.

Canadian firms B2Gold and Allied Gold had to make concessions to authorities under a new mining code to continue operations.

Mali also arrested the CEO and two employees of Australian firm Resolute Mining. They were released only after the company paid $80 million and promised to pay another $80 million to settle a tax dispute.

Nearly 100 Canadian mining companies operate in Africa. The biggest chunk of these investments ($14 billion) is concentrated in West Africa, with Mali alone making up almost half of all Canadian mining assets in the region.

With 105 tonnes of gold output, Mali was the second-largest producer of the precious metal in Africa in 2023, data by the World Gold Council shows.

Even though Barrick is just one of the many Canadian miners in Mali, the firm’s operation is so wide-scale that it alone accounts for up to 10 percent of the country’s total economic output .