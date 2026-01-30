Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime in August 2024, Bangladesh has begun warming up to Pakistan in a way not seen for decades – a pivot that may affect the outcome of next month’s general election.

High-ranking Pakistani officials are visiting Dhaka again, direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi have restarted , and talks are underway about Bangladesh buying Pakistani fighter jets.

These steps come alongside large public rallies welcoming Pakistani scholars, growing Pakistani business presence in Dhaka, and Pakistan's strong support for Bangladesh against India at the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Many Bangladeshis now see Pakistan as a welcome counterbalance after years of heavy Indian influence under Hasina’s 15-year rule.

India enjoyed warm relations with Bangladesh as it midwifed the latter’s birth at the end of a full-fledged war with Pakistan in 1971. Bilateral ties improved to unforeseen levels after 2009 when Hasina returned to power in Dhaka, with the two countries forging a deep economic and security partnership.

But the ouster of Hasina’s government in 2024 on the heels of an India Out campaign has put the close alliance between the two nations in jeopardy.

As Bangladesh prepares for elections in February, analysts say this shift in public mood can help parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami – which are traditionally seen as having a soft corner for Pakistan – win power.

They say the shift is driven by a public weary of Indian dominance under Hasina and eager for balanced relations that prioritise sovereignty and mutual benefit.

“Bangladesh has seen a period of hegemony, domination and diktat by India under the regime of Hasina, and that has been a bitter lesson for them,” Mushahid Hussain Sayed, a prominent Pakistani analyst and former chairman of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, tells TRT World.

The roots of this realignment trace back to the chaotic ouster of Hasina in August 2024, when student-led protests forced her to flee to India, where she continues to live in exile.

Hasina's rule was characterised by unchecked Indian influence , economic dependency, and overt political meddling , alienating parts of Bangladeshi society.

Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in power since 2014, enjoyed a close relationship that originated from their similar positions on issues like the handling of opposition and Islamic religious parties.

Sayed says the shared historical bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh are rooted in the joint struggle for Muslim nationalism in the 1940s under Bengali leaders like Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and Maulana Bhashani.

“Time is a great healer. This is a moment of reconciliation and rapprochement,” he says, framing the current warming as a natural restoration of ties suppressed by Hasina’s pro-India bias.

Related TRT World - Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia's exiled son returns after 17 years as election nears

Growing cultural, military exchanges

Post-Hasina, the interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has swiftly moved to diversify alliances , with Pakistan emerging as a key partner.

High-level visits from Pakistani military officials have become frequent, culminating in talks for a potential defence pact , including the sale of JF-17 fighters co-developed by Pakistan and China.

Economic ties are flourishing too: direct trade resumed in February with a 50,000-ton rice shipment from Pakistan, the first since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

Pakistani businesses are establishing a foothold in Dhaka, further cementing people-to-people connections.

Zia Chowdhury, a Dhaka-based journalist, highlights the grassroots enthusiasm fueling this shift.

“After the fall of Hasina, so many Pakistani singers and artists were coming to Dhaka and other cities to perform,” he tells TRT World, highlighting how cultural exchanges have bridged old divides.

The Pakistani high commissioner in Dhaka became more popular than some local politicians after the ouster of the Hasina government, he says.

Chowdhury also highlights the surge in political engagements as a sign of the shifting sentiment.

“Political parties are now more comfortable meeting Pakistani officials and visiting Pakistan,” he says, while referring to a series of talks between Pakistani diplomats and Bangladeshi political parties.

Public rallies welcoming Pakistani politico-religious scholars have been particularly emblematic of this sentiment. Thousands gathered in Dhaka for lectures on shared Islamic heritage, drawing from longstanding ties between Bangladeshi and Pakistani seminaries.

Related TRT World - Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'

Asif Bin Ali, an Atlanta-based geopolitical analyst associated with Georgia State University, tells TRT World that these connections have persisted despite state-level hostilities under Hasina.

“There is a long intellectual lineage here: our Qawmi and Deobandi institutions historically look towards seminaries in India and Pakistan as reference points,” he says.