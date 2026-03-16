Around 200 US military personnel have been injured in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, a US military spokesman has said.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty," while "10 are categorised as seriously wounded," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said on Monday.

The injuries have occurred in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Hawkins added.

The number of US troops wounded during the US-Israeli war on Iran has now exceeded 200, according to Hawkins, who provided the most detailed accounting so far of how American personnel have been affected by the conflict.

The Pentagon had previously said around 140 US troops had been wounded as of March 10.

Hawkins said the number of troops categorised as seriously injured has increased to 10 after military officials reclassified the injuries of two service members wounded in the early days of the campaign.

Related TRT World - Trump believes Israel won't use nuclear weapons on Iran, presses allies to protect Hormuz

Instability in Middle East

US and Israeli forces launched a war on Iran on February 28.