WAR ON IRAN
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CENTCOM confirms over 200 personnel injured across 7 countries in war on Iran
The number of US troops wounded during the US-Israeli war on Iran exceeds 200 across seven countries, according to a military spokesman.
CENTCOM confirms over 200 personnel injured across 7 countries in war on Iran
US military says more than 200 troops wounded during Iran war / Reuters
March 16, 2026

Around 200 US military personnel have been injured in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, a US military spokesman has said.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty," while "10 are categorised as seriously wounded," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said on Monday.

The injuries have occurred in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Hawkins added.

The number of US troops wounded during the US-Israeli war on Iran has now exceeded 200, according to Hawkins, who provided the most detailed accounting so far of how American personnel have been affected by the conflict.

The Pentagon had previously said around 140 US troops had been wounded as of March 10.

Hawkins said the number of troops categorised as seriously injured has increased to 10 after military officials reclassified the injuries of two service members wounded in the early days of the campaign.

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Instability in Middle East

US and Israeli forces launched a war on Iran on February 28.

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Tehran has responded with waves of missiles and one-way attack drones targeting countries in the region that host US forces or bases.

The injuries have occurred as Iran launched those missile and drone attacks on US positions and other targets across the Middle East in response to the military campaign.

US strikes in recent days have focused heavily on Iranian missile launchers and drone storage facilities, US officials said, in an effort to limit Tehran’s ability to retaliate.

The conflict has also resulted in American fatalities. Thirteen US troops have been killed so far, including seven in attacks.

Six others died in Iraq when a KC-135 refuelling plane crashed in what US military officials said was an accident involving another aircraft.

One of the deadliest attacks occurred on February 28 at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, where a one-way attack drone struck a tactical operations centre.

Six US soldiers were killed in that strike.

Another soldier later died from injuries sustained in an attack at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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