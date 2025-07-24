WORLD
Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation —US
US Envoy Tom Barrack says both sides agreed to continue efforts after meeting amid rising tensions in southern Syria.
July 24, 2025

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack has said that a meeting between Syrian and Israeli officials in Paris resulted in progress towards dialogue and de-escalation after recent violence in southern Syria.

"I met this evening with the Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that," Barrack said in a brief statement on X.

"All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts."

There was no immediate confirmation from either the Syrian or Israeli side.

However, media reports indicated that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani were expected to attend the talks.

Deadly unrest in Sweida

US State Department Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed during a press briefing that Barrack and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in contact with both sides for several days leading up to the Paris meeting.

"Syria is at a critical juncture, and we are looking to the Syrian government to lead on these steps," Pigott said.

Tensions between Syria and Israel have surged since July 13, when clashes erupted between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze factions in the southern governorate of Sweida.

The violence escalated quickly, prompting Israeli air strikes on Syrian military sites and infrastructure, including in Damascus.

Israel claimed the attacks were meant to protect Druze communities, though Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected foreign interference.

A ceasefire was reached on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
