The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in New York has expressed "deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia," citing India's "unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" as a key factor inflaming tensions in the region.

In a joint statement on Monday, the 57-member OIC said such accusations risk exacerbating an already volatile situation, and reiterated its "principled position against, and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever."

The group also rejected "all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism."

Highlighting the ongoing Kashmir dispute, the statement noted: "The unresolved dispute remains the core issue affecting peace and security in South Asia. The people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

"The Group commends the offer of good offices made by the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and calls upon the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and influential states, to take immediate and credible measures to de-escalate the situation," the statement said.

Tensions are running high between nuclear-armed neighbours over last month's attack at the touristic resort of Pahalgam in the India-administered Kashmir.

India swiftly blamed Pakistan for the attack, alleging "cross-border links" without providing public evidence.

Islamabad firmly denied this, proposing an impartial inquiry with independent oversight.

Both countries have taken diplomatic measures against each other, including cancelling visas for each other's citizens and recalling diplomatic staff.

India also suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 water use and distribution agreement with Pakistan. India has declared that "not a single drop of water" will be allowed to flow into Pakistan.

Pakistan has initiated countermeasures against India, such as suspending the Simla pace agreement and blocking its airspace for the Indian airlines.

Islamabad has stated that New Delhi's weaponisation of water would be considered an "act of war."

On Monday, however, in the town of Akhnoor in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where the Chenab River flows into Pakistan, residents said that water levels were so low, people could walk across the river.

"I have never seen this river dry in my life," said 55-year-old farmer Bal Krishan.