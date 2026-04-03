Iranian engineer Roozbeh Yazdi stood amid the wreckage of the Middle East's tallest bridge, severed by strikes proudly claimed by US President Donald Trump.

"This bridge was like our child," he said, fighting back tears.

AFP visited the site on Friday during a press tour organised by Iranian authorities in Karaj, a city west of the capital Tehran.

An official said 12 bombs had been dropped in the previous day's attack.

The two main pillars are still standing. The word "Iran" in elegant calligraphy still crowns the structure.

But the force of the blasts had sliced the bridge in half at its midpoint.

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Further strikes then destroyed the ends of the bridge deck, and twisted steel beams and chunks of concrete now dangle over the void.

Experts say they do not know if the bridge can ever be repaired.

"We worked hard to assemble these parts. We cried, we sweated buckets," Yazdi said at the site, where the bridge had been due to open this summer.

Two cranes were still standing nearby to show that the work, which began more than two years ago, was unfinished.

The bridge had not yet officially been named and was known simply as B1.

"We considered this bridge our child, and we were very proud to see it grow," said Yazdi.

In the valley below the bridge, families had been picnicking on the grass when the blast struck.

AFP journalists saw a villa and residential buildings with blown-out windows, but no military installations.

According to the latest toll from the martyrs foundation of Alborz province, which includes Karaj, cited by the official IRNA agency, the attack killed 13 civilians and wounded dozens.

"They (US and Israel) are attacking only the country's and people's infrastructure," said Hamed Zekri, a 41-year-old engineer.