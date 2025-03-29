WORLD
Russian drones target Ukraine, casualties reported
Four fatalities and 21 injuries were reported after a Russian drone attack hit Dnipro, causing large-scale destruction and fires.
A massive Russian drone assault on Dnipro triggered fires and significant damage. [Reuters] / Reuters
March 29, 2025

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said on Saturday.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up their aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kiev to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

Late Friday, Russia sent "more than two dozen drones" to Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Sergiy Lysak wrote on his official Telegram account.

Lysak said four people were killed, and by Saturday morning, he sent an updated statement that said the number of wounded had risen to 21.

"The massive attack caused large-scale destruction and fires. A hotel and restaurant complex, 11 private houses, garages, and a service station were on fire," he said, adding that high-rises and cars were also damaged.

The fires were extinguished, Lysak said, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Russia captures settlement in Donetsk

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry has said that Russian forces have captured the settlement of Panteleimonivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Scherbaky in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to Interfax news agency.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a "transitional administration" to be put in place in Ukraine and vowed his army would "finish off" Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Putin's call for a UN-run administration as the Russian leader's latest ploy to delay a peace deal.

