The leaders of Qatar and Iran emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to address regional challenges during a call on Thursday, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, according to Qatar’s Amiri Court.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reviewing relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and international developments, with a focus on current tensions and efforts aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of stability, it said.

The sides underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional issues in a manner that helps consolidate peace and security, and serves the interests of the region.

The talks come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump’s statements that a “massive armada” was moving towards Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to “come to the table” for negotiations.

‘State of war readiness’

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said that the government considers itself to be in a “state of war readiness,” as tensions with the United States continue to escalate.

Addressing a meeting of government officials in Tehran, Aref said Iran “will not be the initiator of a war” but would defend itself “with full force,” adding that the end of any war “will not be determined by the enemies,” in an apparent reference to the US and Israel.

Referring to the 12-day war in June last year and recent regional developments, including the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and threats by President Donald Trump, Aref said the country remains in a “state of war readiness.”