Beijing has announced retaliatory tariffs of 125 percent on American goods in response to US President Donald Trump hiking tax on Chinese imports to a staggering 145 percent — marking the third hike since the ‘Liberation Day’ announcement.

While the economic standoff between the world’s two largest economies has raised fears of a prolonged trade war, a veteran Chinese policy advisor emphasised that Beijing is simply standing its ground with measured restraint.

“As the second-largest economy, China had no choice but to respond to Trump’s tariffs – Beijing doesn’t like to be bullied,” said Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and former Counselor to China’s State Council – the country's highest administrative authority, overseeing various ministries and agencies to implement national policies and manage government affairs.

“But we still hope that dialogue, discussion, and sincere consultation can help resolve the differences — just like we managed to do during Trump’s first term,” he told TRT World on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 on Friday.

However, Wang also appeared convinced that the current escalation has likely peaked.

“I think the tariff escalation has ended now,” he said, citing a recent announcement by China’s Ministry of Commerce that Beijing would not retaliate further, even if Washington were to push its tariffs higher.

“China already announced they’re not going to increase the tariff again… They will not follow that again.”

“The successive imposition of excessively high tariffs on China by the US has become nothing more than a numbers game, with no real economic significance,” a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“It merely further exposes the US practice of weaponising tariffs as a tool for bullying and coercion, turning itself into a joke,” the spokesperson added.

Wang denounced the tit-for-tat approach as “counterproductive” and misaligned with the needs of a globalised world.

“Trade is beneficial to both the US and China, and to the world. This is not just a bilateral issue — it has global ramifications,” he said, pointing to similar US trade actions against other partners, including Mexico, Canada, and the European Union.

“China, as one of the largest economies and a permanent member of the United Nations, has a responsibility to stand up for fair trade and multilateralism,” Wang said, adding that Beijing had already lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism.

Despite the optics of confrontation, Wang believes the situation has not yet crossed the point of no return.

“This [tariff increase] almost means decoupling on trade. But even the Trump administration has said again and again — they don’t want to decouple from China or stop China’s development,” he said. “So now the question is: how do we get out of this escalation?”

The answer, Wang argued, lies in diplomacy — and a dose of pragmatism.

Negotiations still on the table