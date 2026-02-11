Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has met in Doha with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to discuss bilateral ties and regional de-escalation efforts, the Emiri Diwan said.

Discussions on Wednesday covered cooperation between Qatar and Iran and ways to support and strengthen relations, it said in a statement.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the region, efforts to de-escalate and enhance regional security, and other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qatar's emir and US President Donald Trump discussed efforts to de-escalate the region and maintain stability in a phone call.

The call came ahead of a meeting between Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen US talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran's missile arsenal.

Larijani’s visit to Qatar is part of a regional tour that included Oman. It comes a day after he held talks with Omani officials following the first round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

According to a statement by Oman’s Foreign Ministry, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik met Larijani in Muscat and discussed the latest developments in the Iran-US negotiations, as well as “pathways to achieve a balanced and equitable agreement for all parties.”

Indirect negotiations

On Friday, indirect negotiations between the US and Iran were held in Muscat amid escalating tensions and a reported US military buildup in the region.