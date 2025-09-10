MIDDLE EAST
UAE bans Israel from defence conference following Qatar strike: Israeli media
There has been no official announcement from the UAE regarding the ban.
The United Arab Emirates has barred Israeli defence firms from participating in a defence conference set to be held in Dubai next month, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Israel’s Defence Ministry was notified that companies would not be permitted to attend the event, with the decision also communicated directly to industry executives.

While official explanations cited security concerns, senior Israeli officials claimed the move was in response to Tuesday’s Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha.

There has been no official announcement from the UAE regarding the reported ban.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out its first-ever strike on Qatari territory, targeting the residences of Hamas political leaders in Doha while the Gulf state was hosting indirect ceasefire talks mediated together with Egypt and the US.

Qatar condemned the attack as a “cowardly act” and a blatant violation of international law, warning it would not tolerate Israel’s “reckless behaviour.”

Hamas later confirmed that its political leadership survived the Israeli air strike that had killed five group members.

SOURCE:AA
