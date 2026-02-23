Peter Mandelson, a former British business secretary and ambassador to the US, has been arrested "on suspicion of misconduct in public office" following the recent release of files related to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, police said on Monday.

"Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Mandelson was arrested at an address in Camden, London, earlier on Monday and has been taken to a London police station for an interview, police added.

The statement said the arrest follows search warrants at two addresses in Wiltshire, South West England as well as Camden.