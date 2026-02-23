WORLD
Former UK minister Mandelson arrested in Epstein-linked misconduct probe
The arrest comes amid a criminal investigation into Mandelson following claims that he leaked government emails to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019.
Peter Mandelson enters a vehicle amid a misconduct investigation linked to Epstein files, in London on February 14, 2026. / Reuters
Peter Mandelson, a former British business secretary and ambassador to the US, has been arrested "on suspicion of misconduct in public office" following the recent release of files related to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, police said on Monday.

"Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Mandelson was arrested at an address in Camden, London, earlier on Monday and has been taken to a London police station for an interview, police added.

The statement said the arrest follows search warrants at two addresses in Wiltshire, South West England as well as Camden.

The arrest comes amid a criminal investigation into Mandelson following claims that he leaked government emails to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019.

The revelations — which have already contributed to the resignations of senior aides to Prime Minister Keir Starmer — have reignited scrutiny of Mandelson’s past associations and drawn comparisons to some of Britain’s most damaging political scandals.

His reported ties to Epstein have fuelled a political crisis described by some commentators as the most serious since the Profumo affair of the early 1960s, which ended the career of Secretary of State for War John Profumo.

Mandelson, long dubbed a political "spin doctor" and the "Prince of Darkness" for his strategic prowess and backroom influence, saw his decades-long career conclude with his recent resignations from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
