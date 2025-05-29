In a major leap toward building a low-cost, reusable space launch system, Chinese private aerospace company Space Epoch (officially Beijing Jianyuan Technology) has successfully completed the country’s first sea-based vertical landing of a reusable rocket — marking a significant milestone in China’s commercial space ambitions and its efforts to catch up with the United States in the space race.

The test flight, conducted early Thursday from a floating platform in the Yellow Sea off the coast of eastern Shandong Province, involved the Yuanxingzhe-1 (YXZ-1) rocket, or Hiker-1 in English, which is powered by liquid methane and liquid oxygen (methalox).

According to a report in Global Times , the launch was carried out from the Haiyang Oriental Aerospace Port and lasted 125 seconds, reaching an altitude of 2.5 kilometres before executing a controlled splashdown.

A controlled splashdown means it was deliberately directed to land in water.

Space Epoch’s achievement is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in reusable launch vehicle development, especially for rockets using liquid methane propulsion and full stainless steel construction.

The rocket's flight included eight distinct phases, such as engine shutdown, passive descent, reignition, and final deceleration — mimicking SpaceX’s now-routine Falcon 9 vertical landing procedures.

“This is a significant step not only for China’s private space sector but also for its broader strategic ambitions,” said Sylwia Monika Gorska, a scholar on East Asian affairs at the University of Central Lancashire with space security as one of her focus areas.

“Space Epoch’s successful recovery test of the Yuanxingzhe-1 — combining liquid methane–oxygen propulsion, stainless steel design, and offshore vertical landing — marks China’s first integration of these advanced reusable technologies,” she told TRT World.

Although the test was suborbital, Gorska emphasised its strategic importance.

“It demonstrates technical maturity in key areas essential for reusable systems. From a space security standpoint, this suggests China’s commercial sector is moving beyond basic payload delivery and beginning to contribute meaningfully to national space resilience and capability.”

Amid SpaceX’s mixed fortune

The milestone for China’s commercial space sector comes at a moment of mixed fortunes for its American counterpart.

On May 28, SpaceX’s ninth Starship demo mission — part of its next-generation launch system — ended in failure when the spacecraft spun out of control and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean after launch from Starbase, Texas.

While CEO Elon Musk described the test as a “big improvement” over previous attempts, the incident highlights the formidable technical challenges that persist even for the most advanced players in the field.