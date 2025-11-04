AFRICA
3 min read
Nigeria rebuffs Trump's 'Christian persecution' claim, warns against 'Sudan-style division'
Nigeria also faces a long-running armed conflict in its predominantly Muslim areas, meaning most of the victims are Muslims.
Nigeria rebuffs Trump's 'Christian persecution' claim, warns against 'Sudan-style division'
Nigeria has denied that Christians have been targeted. / AP
November 4, 2025

The Nigerian government has said it does not tolerate religious persecution, responding to US President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention over the “killing of Christians” in the country.

In the first comment by a senior Nigerian government official on Tuesday following Trump's weekend threats, Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said the country's constitution did not allow religious persecution.

"It's impossible for there to be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level," Tuggar said at a press conference in Berlin.

Trump said on social media that he had asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack because "Christians are being killed in very large numbers.”

But Tuggar said Nigeria has a "constitutional commitment to religious freedom and rule of law".

Africa's most populous country, which is roughly evenly split between a mostly Christian south and Muslim-majority north, is home to myriad conflicts, which experts say kill both Christians and Muslims, often without distinction.

‘Do not create another Sudan’

But claims of Christian "persecution" in Nigeria have found traction online among the US and European right in recent months.

Flanked by his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Tuggar warned against any attempts to divide Nigeria along religious lines, drawing parallels with Sudan.

"What we are trying to make the world understand is that we should not create another Sudan," he said.

"We've seen what has happened with Sudan with agitations for the partitioning of Sudan based on religion, based on tribal sentiments, and you can see the crisis even when the partitioning was done according to religion or according to tribe," Tuggar said.

Muslim victims too

RECOMMENDED

Trump has not suggested any division of Nigeria along religious lines but said without evidence that "thousands of Christians are being killed and Muslims are responsible for this mass slaughter".

Nigeria has denied that Christians have been targeted.

Before Trump's threat, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had said that religious tolerance was "a core tenet of our collective identity".

Claims of a "Christian genocide" have been pushed in recent years by separatist groups in the southeast.

Trump rhetoric

US-based firm Moran Global Strategies has been lobbying on behalf of separatists this year, advising congressional staff on what it said was Christian "persecution", according to lobbying disclosures.

The word "genocide" has also been used by some individuals in the central parts of the country, though typically in ethnic, not religious, terms.

Nigeria also faces a long-running armed conflict in its northeast and "bandit" gangs in the northwest who stage kidnappings, village raids and killings.

The north's population is mostly Muslim, meaning most of the victims are, too.

Some analysts suggest that Washington's amped-up rhetoric could be related to Abuja rejecting demands to accept non-Nigerian deportees expelled from the United States as part of Trump's immigration crackdown.

RelatedTRT World - Nigeria seeks Trump meeting after US military action threat

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios