Middle East crude benchmarks soared to all-time highs, becoming the most expensive oil in the world, even as trade slumps due to the US and Israeli war on Iran, with some traders arguing that the benchmarks have lost relevance due to supply disruption.

The surge in the benchmarks, used to price millions of barrels of Middle Eastern crude bound for Asia, is pushing up costs for Asian refiners, forcing them to seek alternatives or reduce output further in coming months.

Cash Dubai was assessed at a record $153.25 barrel on Monday for May-loading cargoes, S&P Global Platts said, surpassing Brent futures' all-time high of $147.50 in 2008.

That put Dubai's premium to swaps at $56.01 a barrel on Monday, accounting for about a third of the crude's value and up from an average of 90 cents in February, data from Reuters showed.

Swaps are paper oil prices used as a benchmark in the market to track and trade crude without physically delivering it.

Similarly, Oman crude futures hit a record of $147.79 a barrel, setting their premium to Dubai swaps at $50.57 a barrel, far above February's 75 cents average.

Dubai prices are distorted given its wide price gap with Murban futures which settled at $111.76 a barrel on Monday, three trade sources said.

Middle East crude exports to Asia fell to 11.665 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, down from nearly 19 million bpd in February and about 32 percent lower than March 2025 levels, as the war halts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

Several Asian refiners have reduced operating rates.

Reduced supply