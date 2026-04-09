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Russia announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine
Kremlin says Russia expects Ukraine to join the ceasefire.
Russia announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine
Putin’s move follows Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Easter truce proposal on energy targets. / Reuters
April 9, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday an Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, effective from 1300GMT on April 11 until the end of April 12, in connection with the upcoming holiday, the Kremlin said.

Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow its example, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in connection with the upcoming Orthodox holiday of Easter (the Holy Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 4.00 pm on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026," the statement read.

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It added that Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were instructed to halt combat operations on all fronts during this period.

"Forces are to be prepared to suppress possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions on its part. We proceed from the understanding that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation," it said.

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