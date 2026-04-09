Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday an Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, effective from 1300GMT on April 11 until the end of April 12, in connection with the upcoming holiday, the Kremlin said.

Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow its example, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in connection with the upcoming Orthodox holiday of Easter (the Holy Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 4.00 pm on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026," the statement read.