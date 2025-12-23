Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh has announced the deaths of the country’s army chief of staff and several senior officials following a tragic accident as they were returning from an official visit to Türkiye.

In a post on X, Dbeibeh said on Tuesday he received the news “with deep sorrow and grief,” confirming the loss of Lieutenant General Mohammad al-Haddad and members of his delegation.

Those killed alongside al-Haddad include the chief of staff of the land forces, the head of the military manufacturing authority, an adviser to the army chief, and a media office photographer.

The prime minister said the incident occurred during their return journey from the Turkish capital Ankara, without providing further details on the circumstances.

Calling it a major loss for the nation and the armed forces, the prime minister said Libya had lost men who served their country with “sincerity, discipline and national commitment,” offering condolences to their families, colleagues in the military and the wider Libyan public.

Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said earlier that the wreckage of a Libya-bound private jet carrying the Libyan army chief that departed Ankara has been found in Ankara’s Haymana district.