Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza has entered its third year.

After 732 days of carnage, Israel killed over 67,000 Palestinians, a conservative number that experts say is significantly higher.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of the population.

Tel Aviv has destroyed everything, from schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, and even refugee shelters.

The genocide also became the deadliest war for journalists in modern history, after Israel killed nearly 250 journalists for various networks and outlets.

According to UN estimates, Israel killed over 28,000 women and girls in Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel also killed over 20,000 children.

Israel didn’t even spare aid workers, and according to the UN, killed at least 383 of them.

Hopeful peace talks are currently being held in Cairo, Egypt, but that, however, didn't stop Israel from continuing to strike and kill Palestinians in Gaza.

Here are some of the most infamous images from the two-year-old Gaza genocide:

Israel abducts Palestinian civilians, blindfolds them and strips them of their clothes.

Bodies of dead Palestinians killed by Israel pile up in one of the hospitals in the early days of the genocide.

Israeli soldiers steal toys from displaced Palestinian children

Israel killed nearly 250 journalists in Gaza.