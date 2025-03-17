Clashes along Syria's border with Lebanon over the past two days have killed seven people and wounded 52, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, with the Syrian Defense Ministry later announcing a ceasefire agreement.

Earlier Monday, Syria's SANA news agency quoted an unnamed Defense Ministry source as saying that Syrian troops aimed to expel members of Lebanon's Hezbollah group from villages and areas used for smuggling and drug trafficking.

The Syrian Defense Ministry accused the group on Sunday of abducting and killing three of its soldiers near the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah denied the accusation.

The ministry said it would take "all necessary measures" in response to the "dangerous escalation" by the group.

Earlier, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported that rockets fell in Al-Qasr, a town in northeastern Lebanon, on Sunday evening, saying that they originated from the Al-Qusayr area in Syria's Homs province.

Ceasefire agreement