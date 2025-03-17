WORLD
Clashes on Syria-Lebanon border leave several dead as ceasefire agreement takes effect
Syria and Lebanon reached an agreement to implement a ceasefire along the border and enhance coordination and cooperation.
Syria's government aims to tighten security and reinforce control over its borders, including with Lebanon, targeting drug smugglers and remnants of the former regime stirring unrest. / AP
March 17, 2025

Clashes along Syria's border with Lebanon over the past two days have killed seven people and wounded 52, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, with the Syrian Defense Ministry later announcing a ceasefire agreement.

Earlier Monday, Syria's SANA news agency quoted an unnamed Defense Ministry source as saying that Syrian troops aimed to expel members of Lebanon's Hezbollah group from villages and areas used for smuggling and drug trafficking.

The Syrian Defense Ministry accused the group on Sunday of abducting and killing three of its soldiers near the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah denied the accusation.

The ministry said it would take "all necessary measures" in response to the "dangerous escalation" by the group.

Earlier, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported that rockets fell in Al-Qasr, a town in northeastern Lebanon, on Sunday evening, saying that they originated from the Al-Qusayr area in Syria's Homs province.

Ceasefire agreement

Syria's Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with its Lebanese counterpart to implement a ceasefire along the border and enhance coordination and cooperation.

The announcement came after Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani met in Brussels on Monday, agreeing to maintain communications "to uphold both countries' sovereignty and prevent further deterioration along the border."

On Monday morning, the Lebanese army announced that it had coordinated with Syrian authorities to secure the border and maintain stability, handing over three bodies to Syria.

Syria's government aims to tighten security and reinforce control over its borders, including with Lebanon, targeting drug smugglers and remnants of the former regime stirring unrest.

The Lebanon-Syria border, spanning 375 kilometres, features rugged terrain with no clear demarcation in many areas. While six official border crossings exist, the region remains porous, with frequent activity at unauthorised routes.

Hezbollah had maintained strong ties with the ousted regime of Bashar al Assad, who ruled from 2000 to 2024.

SOURCE:AA
